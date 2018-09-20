× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.20.18: Jason Van Dyke trial day four, Art on theMart, first home, the blue line family

John Williams checks back in with WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge, who updates the show on the latest in the Jason Van Dyke trial, which includes a rested case. And Walter Jacobson’s Perspective is that the trial ought to stop until it’s moved out of Chicago. Plus, John wants to know your sentiments on the latest Maroon 5 rumor. Then, Art on theMart Executive Director Cynthia Noble joins the show to describe the enormous projection that will be on the front of Merchandise Mart, starting Sept. 29. David Hochberg of PERL Mortgage sits in with John to talk about buying a first home, and they exchange some disagreements on private mortgage insurance. Finally, Alexis Aguilar helped a homeless family she saw on the blue line gain support and financial aid with her GoFundMe page.