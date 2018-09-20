Roe Conn Full Show (9/19/18): Tom Skilling whispers about 40 degree temps, Adam Burish gets excited about the preseason, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 19th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling scares Roe with news of 40 degree temps in the forecast, high-powered attorney Mike Monico & WGN’s Erik Runge breakdown the third day of testimony in the Jason Van Dyke trial, The Circus’ Mark McKinnon laysout the path to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the Top Five@5 features an anouncment about the Super Bowl, Chicago Blackhawk Ambassador Adam Burish gets excited about the preseason, and Richard Roeper reviews: “Fahrenheit 11/9,” “Life itself,” & “Love, Gilda.”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!