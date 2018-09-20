Rock, Roll & Raise for the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ron Romero and Skip Griparis from the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about their 2nd annual "Rock, Roll & Raise" fundraiser. The event will be held October 11th, 2018 at the Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 South Eastern Avenue, Joliet, Illinois.

Performers include Ronnie Rice formerly of New Colony Six, Skip Griparis, star of "The Heroes of Rock," Major League I & II, and former guitarist with Olivia Newton-John, and guests Acoustic Avenue. There will be silent and live auctions, raffles, and a whole lot more!

To purchase your tickets, visit www.roadtorock.org/events.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.