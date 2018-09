× Rick Wilson, Political Author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies”

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome on political author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies” Rick Wilson jumps on air with us to discuss the political discourse Trump has shown over his term and what the future holds.

