Reporter John Conroy on the death of Jon Burge

John Conroy joins the Steve Cochran Show on the heels of the death of Jon Burge. The torture and false confessions coerced by Jon Burge’s “midnight crew” cost Chicago more than ~$120M in legal feels, lawsuits and settlements. Conroy believes that Daley knew about the torture. You can find all of his work here on the subject of police torture HERE.