Live: Listen to the Jason Van Dyke trial

Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 3: Graphic autopsy testimony, a video expert is an expert again, and Judge Gaughan is done with the drama

Posted 8:39 AM, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:38AM, September 20, 2018

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, views an enlarged diagram of bullet entry and exit wounds found on the body of Laquan McDonald, as the diagram is shown to the jury during the trial for the shooting death of McDonald by Van Dyke, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

High-powered attorney Mike Monico & WGN’s Erik Runge join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to break down the third day of testimony in the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke. On the docket today: Cook County’s chief medical examiner Ponni Arunkumar walks jurors through Laquan McDonald’s autopsy detailing each of the 24 entry and exit wounds, doctors & paramedics are pressed about whether or not McDonald died on the street vs. at the hospital, and Judge Vincent Gaughan gave the jury a second chance to hear from an FBI forensic video examiner whose “confusing” testimony was tossed one day earlier.


