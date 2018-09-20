× Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 3: Graphic autopsy testimony, a video expert is an expert again, and Judge Gaughan is done with the drama

High-powered attorney Mike Monico & WGN’s Erik Runge join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to break down the third day of testimony in the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke. On the docket today: Cook County’s chief medical examiner Ponni Arunkumar walks jurors through Laquan McDonald’s autopsy detailing each of the 24 entry and exit wounds, doctors & paramedics are pressed about whether or not McDonald died on the street vs. at the hospital, and Judge Vincent Gaughan gave the jury a second chance to hear from an FBI forensic video examiner whose “confusing” testimony was tossed one day earlier.