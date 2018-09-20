Nick Digilio 09.20.18: Man Fighting Bear, Gail Rubin, Reality TV
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Man Fighting Bear performing at Law Rocks Chicago
Hour 2:
+ Gail Rubin, author of A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die and presenter of Kicking the Bucket List
+ Good, Bad and Weird Reality TV Show
Hour 3:
+ Good, Bad and Weird Reality TV shows continue
Hour 4:
+ Good, Bad and Weird Reality TV shows concluded
