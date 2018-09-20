× New Documentary “IF Project” Changes The Lives of the Incarcerated, Political Author Rick Wilson, Comedians Mona and Shimmy, And Golfing Expert Lizzy Coghill | Full Show (Sept 19th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome on Detective Kim Buguzcki to discuss the “IF Project” which is a powerful documentary that works to rehabilitate the incarcerated. Golfing Expert Lizzy Coghill of Silverlake Gold Course also joins us to discuss the doc and her background in the sport of golf. Then, Comedians Mona Aburmishan and Shimmy Isaacs join us to talk about their connection to the stage and the state of comedy here in Chicago and across the globe. And finally, Political Author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies” Rick Wilson jumps on air with us to discuss the political discourse Trump has shown over his term and what the future holds.

