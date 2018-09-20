× Man Fighting Bear: A Father, Son and The Son’s Best Friend. All Legal Professionals. All Rocking Out.

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Bill Beach, Chris Beach and Erik Fagrelius of the band ‘Man Fighting Bear.’

In this podcast they discuss the band’s origins, their new EP ‘Three Songs’ and their performance at the benefit concert ‘Law Rocks Chicago’ on Thursday, September 27th.

