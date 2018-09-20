× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 176: Week 3 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their final thoughts on the Bears’ 24-17 victory over Seattle before shifting their focus to this weekend’s game in the desert. They talk about the biggest question heading into the matchup with the winless Arizona Carinals, and make score predictions as well. Hoge and Jahns listen and react to voicemails from listeners and pick college and pro game against the spread. Listen below!

