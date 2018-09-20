× Gail Rubin and Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die

Gail Rubin is a thanatologist and the author of “A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die.”

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, she discusses ways to discuss this tough subject with humor, the ‘Before I Die Festival,’ and her presentation “Kicking the Bucket List” on Thursday September 27th at the Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center.

