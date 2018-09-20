× Dean Richards has been tip-toeing around this topic all week

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about Chevy Chase’s blunt critique of ‘Saturday Night Live’, how Roseanne Barr totally spoiled her character’s fate in ‘The Conners’, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’, ‘Life Itself,’ ‘Fahrenheit 11-9’, and ‘Love Gilda.’

