Dane talks with The Food Network's Tyler Florence about 'Bite Club', Travel, 'Wolf It Down' and MORE!

Dane goes ‘on the road’ with Jack of all trades, Tyler Florence to talk to him about the new show he is hosting on the Food Network called Bite Club. Tyler talks about how Bite Club all came about and how it became a reality within a short year. It features all the things you know and love such as great chefs, secret ingredient, and the drama! Watch Bite Club every Thursday from 8/9 central on the Food Network.