× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.20.18: Rock & Roll

Bill and Wendy discuss Kelly Clarkson’s new daytime talk show, the Bert and Ernie gay controversy, imaginary friends, retirement, and much more. Ron Romero and Skip Griparis from the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 stops by to talk about their 2nd annual fundraiser. Then, Dean Richards joins the show and reviews this week’s new film releases.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.