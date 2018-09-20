× Ana Belaval on the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Maria: “It’s embarrassing how the local government and the federal government handled the situation.”

It’s the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Ana Belaval joins the Steve Cochran Show, as she has been telling the story since the beginning. Ana, like many people, is infuriated about the way our government handled this situation. She is grateful for all the support that the people of Chicago have showed to her, her family and the citizens of Puerto Rico.