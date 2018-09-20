A Chicago Transit Authority Green Line train travels West away from downtown Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago had the biggest population drop among major metropolitan areas, according to new Census data, part of a years-long decline for the region. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Alexis Aguilar: “I…felt helpless myself” when I saw a homeless Latino family on the train
Chicagoan 29-year-old Alexis Aguilar joins John Williams to share why she decided to approach a seemingly homeless Latino family on the el train to help them. Then, she shares how she succeeded, surpassing her GoFundMe goal.