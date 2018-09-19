× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/19/18: Green City Market’s App, Chicago’s Princi Location, & Millennials in West Loop

In late September, many might think that the farmers market season is shutting down, but not for Green City Market. Steve Bertrand and Melissa Flynn talked about how the year round aspect and their new mobile app is helping to keep the market one of the most popular in the city. Randy Ofiara explained why Tesla can’t get their lot full of cars to customers (and their not alone in their struggles), Frank Sennett noted the significance of the new Starbucks licenced Princi cafe, and Randi Shaffer is proud to announce that over 70% of the West Loop neighborhood is populated with millennials.