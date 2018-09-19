× What is a Healthy V?

Gynecologist, Dr. Nicky Alliowe, joins the conversation to talk about healthy Vaginas!!! No shame in talking about our health ladies! We cover lots of info, including the topic of birth control and the kinds available, how to stay healthy, the importance of yearly check-ups, etc. I definitely suggest you take a listen! For any questions, feel free to email Dr. Nicky at nalliowe@gmail.com.

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!