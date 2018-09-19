× The Queen of Hearts Raffle Reaches $7 Million, TV Pop Culture with Teti, The Jason Van Dyke Trial, Dieting and more! | Full Show (Sept 18th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We’re taking the reigns after the White Sox game to discuss all the hottest topics local and nationwide. We bring on WGN Radio Newsguy, Erik Runge to give insight into the ongoing Jason Van Dyke Trial happening in Chicago. Then, The Queen of Heart’s raffle has flipped the small town of McHenry upside down and now it’s finally come to a close with the winner taking home $7 million dollars. VFW Commander, Dwane Lundgren calls in straight from the event to tell us all about it. And then, to tell us what to view on the tube we welcome on our TV/Pop Culture expert, John Teti. Patti and Andrea discuss the many diet fads that have shoved their weight into the zeitgeist over the past couple years and see what works and what doesn’t. And finally, we have Rick Geiser join us to talk about an important memorial fund.

