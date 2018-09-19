× The pumpkin spice takeover is here

Bill and Wendy are joined in studio by WGN’s own Dane Neal to talk about the history of pumpkin spice and the obsession with the flavor. Dane tries to make sense of the suspicious growing love for pumpkin along with other seasonal flavors, and invites food scientist, Aaron Fox, to share the science behind it.

