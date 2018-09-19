President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The president calls Cochran and he brings up Hillary Clinton…again
The president must have grown tired of behaving this week so he blew in a call to the Steve Cochran Show. He and VP Pence both agree that Kavanaugh is a great guy, Hillary is still the worst and Hurricane Florence is still a very big, wet storm.