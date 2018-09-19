× The Opening Bell 9/19/18: “Bringing Humanity to The Unemployment Condition” (Hunger Action Month)

When the good times are good, the bad times are bad. Steve Grzanich talked with Debbie Dougherty (Professor of Communications at University of Missouri) about Hunger Action Month and how one of the overlooked aspects of when times get tough for people, is the lack of food in their lives. Mike Grayson (Analyst at Vivaldi Capital Management) then returned for his monthly “Buy or Sell” conversation covering companies like Micron, Carnival Corp. and various cannabis stocks.