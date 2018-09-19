× The Largest collection of vintage McDonald’s memorabilia comes to Chicago

Bill and Wendy are joined in studio by the Director of Animation Art with Heritage Auctions, Jim Lentz, to discuss The Art of Ronald McDonald & Friends – The Setmakers’ Collection. The collection is the “World’s Largest Archive of Vintage McDonald’s Art and Prototypes” and it will be on display in Chicago at Heritage Auctions September 22nd-23rd.

To learn more about the display and visiting hours, join the online bidding, visit www.comics.ha.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.