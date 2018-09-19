× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.19.18: Jason Van Dyke trial continues, Amazon Go: The John Williams Experience, Erika Harold

John Williams invites back Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair, who explains why a Cook County medical examiner was called to the witness stand in the Jason Van Dyke-Laquan McDonald murder trial on day three. Then, John, Elif and Violeta share their Amazon Go experience, which will soon be live on WGNRadio.com! Finally, Republican Candidate for the Illinois Attorney General, Erika Harold, joins the show to respond to her opponent, Kwame Raoul’s attacks on her in his recent ad.