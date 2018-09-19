× Sports Songs: An All NFL Edition Featuring New Music from Dan Hampton and The Chicago Six

In honor of the start of the season, Nick Digilio welcomes Rick Gieser of Sportssongs.com for an all football edition including new music from the Chicago Six featuring Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael and Otis Wilson!

Like what you hear or want to suggest a tune? Like Sports Songs on Facebook!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)