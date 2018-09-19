× On-demand audio: Jason Van Dyke trial

Click below to listen on-demand to audio of the trial of Jason Van Dyke. Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery more than a year after the October 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald of Chicago. Trial coverage courtesy WGN-TV/CLTV. Trial coverage interrupted at times as the trial goes into recess or other proceedings not available for broadcast, and recorded files occasionally contain edits reflecting these interruptions. Contents contain adult language, graphic descriptions and other content not appropriate for all audiences.

Day 1 9/17/18 Part 1

Opening statement Special Prosecutor Joe McMahon

Opening statement Lead Defense Attorney Daniel Herbert

Carlissa Hunter, Laquan’s great aunt

Tabitha Thryi, Chicago Police dispatcher

Detective Jeffrey Malick, CPD officer

Joseph McElligott, CPD officer

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3548104/jason-van-dyke-trail-day-1-part-1_2018-09-19-142304.64kmono.mp3

Day 1 9/17/18 Part 2

Lance Becvar, retired CPD officer

Nick (?), witness, Dunkin Donuts manager

Paul Rettig, FBI forensic program manage who viewed the dash cam tapes

Dora Fontaine CPD officer-testifying under immunity

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3548105/jason-van-dyke-trail-day-1-part-2_2018-09-19-142605.64kmono.mp3

Day 2 9/18/18 Part 1

Joe Walsh, former CPD, Van Dyke’s partner that night – testimony not made public

Xavier Torres, eyewitness was driving by

David Ivankovich, CPD officer

Adam Murphy, Cook County Sheriff’s officer

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3548108/jason-van-dyke-trail-day-2-part-1_2018-09-19-142708.64kmono.mp3

Day 2 9/18/18 Part 2

Kamal Judeh, CPD officer works as evidence tech.

Detective Roberto Garcia, CPD

Victor Rivera, retired CPD

Mark Messick, FBI for 12 years. Works in forensic video unit. Testimony tossed out by the judge.

Anthony Wojcik, CPD officer

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3548109/jason-van-dyke-trail-day-2-part-2_2018-09-19-142909.64kmono.mp3