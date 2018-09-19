On-demand audio: Jason Van Dyke trial
Click below to listen on-demand to audio of the trial of Jason Van Dyke. Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery more than a year after the October 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald of Chicago. Trial coverage courtesy WGN-TV/CLTV. Trial coverage interrupted at times as the trial goes into recess or other proceedings not available for broadcast, and recorded files occasionally contain edits reflecting these interruptions. Contents contain adult language, graphic descriptions and other content not appropriate for all audiences.
Day 1 9/17/18 Part 1
Opening statement Special Prosecutor Joe McMahon
Opening statement Lead Defense Attorney Daniel Herbert
Carlissa Hunter, Laquan’s great aunt
Tabitha Thryi, Chicago Police dispatcher
Detective Jeffrey Malick, CPD officer
Joseph McElligott, CPD officer
Day 1 9/17/18 Part 2
Lance Becvar, retired CPD officer
Nick (?), witness, Dunkin Donuts manager
Paul Rettig, FBI forensic program manage who viewed the dash cam tapes
Dora Fontaine CPD officer-testifying under immunity
Day 2 9/18/18 Part 1
Joe Walsh, former CPD, Van Dyke’s partner that night – testimony not made public
Xavier Torres, eyewitness was driving by
David Ivankovich, CPD officer
Adam Murphy, Cook County Sheriff’s officer
Day 2 9/18/18 Part 2
Kamal Judeh, CPD officer works as evidence tech.
Detective Roberto Garcia, CPD
Victor Rivera, retired CPD
Mark Messick, FBI for 12 years. Works in forensic video unit. Testimony tossed out by the judge.
Anthony Wojcik, CPD officer