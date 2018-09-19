× No Coast Interviews | Raya Martin, “Smaller and Smaller Circles”

No Coast host Tom Hush sits down with up and coming Filipino director Raya Martin to discuss his gripping crime drama, “Smaller and Smaller Circles”.

Based on the novel of the same name, the film follows two Jesuit priests in the Philippines tracking down a serial killer who is targeting young boys. Martin discusses adapting the story for the big screen and the influence of other serial killer movies such as “Seven”, as well as his own experience growing up in Manila in the 80s and 90s and the cultural exchange of American and Filipino Cinema.

