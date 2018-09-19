Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
How to protect yourself & family from online danger?

Cyber crime (Photo by The Digital Artist of Pixabay)

Cyber security Expert & Former C.I.A. Technical Director, Dr. Eric Cole explains how extensive cyber crime is and how to protect yourself and your loved ones from the evil side of the internet.

