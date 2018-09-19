× College Football: Recapping Week 3; Previewing Week 4

It was a disappointing week for the Big Ten; the conference won just six of the 13 games played. Northwestern play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former Northwestern quarterback, Dan Persa, break down the action from the week that was and look ahead to this weekend’s games, where the majority of teams get into their conference schedule. The guys talk to Wisconsin’s play-by-play announcer, Matt Lepay, as the Badgers prepare for a tough road game in Iowa City Saturday night.