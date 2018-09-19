× Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair on efforts “…to minimize the perception that no one cared about Laquan McDonald”

Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins John Williams to describe day three of the Jason Van Dyke-Laquan McDonald murder trial. One of the key points from today’s session she explains is why the medical examiner was asked on the show to elaborate on the number of entry and exit shots fired into the body of Laquan. And, she answers whether or not she thinks it was a bad idea for Van Dyke’s then-partner, Joseph Walsh, to have ever taken the stand.