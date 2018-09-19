× Bill Daley: “I think I can add something to the discussion.”

Bill Daley has thrown his hat into the mayoral ring. He’s brings a unique perspective in that his immediate family has been mayor of Chicago for 40 years. He says his brother’s advice was if he wants to do it, just do it. Bill says everything starts with the fear of crime is throughout the city. It’s no longer isolated. He said we need to offer alternatives to young people and we need to support the men and women of the police department.