FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2013 file photo, former White House chief of staff Bill Daley meets with media after making the decision to drop out of Illinois' 2014 gubernatorial race, in Chicago. Daley has decided he wants to be mayor of Chicago. William "Bill" Daley said Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 he's running for the seat previously held by his brother, Richard M. Daley, and his father Richard J. Daley. The announcement follows Mayor Rahm Emanuel's surprise decision not to seek a third term in 2019. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Bill Daley: “I think I can add something to the discussion.”
Bill Daley has thrown his hat into the mayoral ring. He’s brings a unique perspective in that his immediate family has been mayor of Chicago for 40 years. He says his brother’s advice was if he wants to do it, just do it. Bill says everything starts with the fear of crime is throughout the city. It’s no longer isolated. He said we need to offer alternatives to young people and we need to support the men and women of the police department.