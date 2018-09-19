× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9/19/2018

Today’s guests include the Director of Animation Art with Heritage Auctions, Jim Lentz, to discuss The Art of Ronald McDonald & Friends – The Setmakers’ Collection; and WGN’s own Dane Neal sharing the history of pumpkin spice and the on-going obsession with the flavor. Bill and Wendy talk about the “coming out” of Bert and Ernie of Sesame Street, Wendy’s experience at a painting class, and much more.

