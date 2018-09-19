× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9/19/2018

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the “universal” drink for most Americans – coffee; the new app that allows you to capture some of the random things little kids say called Littlehoots App is looked at and Bill, Wendy, and Judy rate some of the top stories from the app; and much more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.