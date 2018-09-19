× 3rd Annual Concert Across America to End Gun Violence

Amy Renzulli, Owner of School of Rock Oak Park and Tara Dabney, Director of Development at Institute for Nonviolence Chicago stoped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about 3rd Annual Concert Across America to End Gun Violence. The event raises money for organizations who are on the front lines trying to end the violence. This year, they are donating to an incredible organization The Institute for Nonviolence Chicago. Their team of people are often the first people to arrive at the scene of a shooting, sometimes before the police and paramedics. You can find out more about Oak Park School of Rock HERE and more about the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago HERE.