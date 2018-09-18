× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/18/18: Tesla’s Latest Slump, Conscious Capitalism, & Lendr Focusing on Clients

Tesla’s made company history today but probably not in the way Elon Musk was hoping. Jon Najarian told Steve Bertrand that the investigation into a criminal probe is surrounding Tesla. Tad Raines shared an example of how big businesses are partnering up with smaller ones to fix larger consumer issues (like AT&T with Aira), Conscious Capitalism is a growing movement being seen in businesses around the country, and Tim Roach from Lendr shared some of the latest trends going on in the small business lending space.