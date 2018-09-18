Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, listens as his attorney Daniel Herbert informs the judge that they will opt for a jury trial for the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Herbert also renewed his request that the trial be moved from Cook County, where Chicago is located. Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would decide that question after swearing in the last jurors Monday, Sept. 17. (Antonio Perez /Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN’s Erik Runge: What we know so far about Day 2 of the Jason Van Dyke Trial
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, listens as his attorney Daniel Herbert informs the judge that they will opt for a jury trial for the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Herbert also renewed his request that the trial be moved from Cook County, where Chicago is located. Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would decide that question after swearing in the last jurors Monday, Sept. 17. (Antonio Perez /Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio’s Erik Runge joins the Bill and Wendy bonus hour to talk about what’s happened thus far today in the murder trial of Chicago police Office Jason Van Dyke.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.