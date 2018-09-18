Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens at right during the second day of his murder trial for the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, as a video image of McDonald body lying in the street is displayed in court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge: Jason Van Dyke’s partner is facing obstruction of justice charges
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens at right during the second day of his murder trial for the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, as a video image of McDonald body lying in the street is displayed in court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge joins John Williams to describe the second day of the Jason Van Dyke Laquan McDonald murder trial. He depicts the developing relationship between jurors, too, as they take notes on the defense and prosecution.