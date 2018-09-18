The Top Five@5 (9/18/18): Marvel’s first superHERo is revealed, Julie Chen leaves “The Talk,” and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 18th, 2018:
A video of Brett Kavanaugh talking about his time at Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda that is raising questions, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discusses plans for a new joint military base called “Fort Trump,” Julie Chen announces her departure from “The Talk,” the trailer for the forthcoming “Captain Marvel” introduces the world to a new Marvel’s first female superHERo, and Colin Jost & Michael Che leave no one untouched in their opening monologue during the Emmy awards.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!