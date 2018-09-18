The Opening Number, The Proposal, The Kenan: Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter Talks The Emmys

Posted 7:18 AM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57AM, September 18, 2018

TOPSHOT - Glenn Weiss (L), winner of the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award for 'The Oscars,' proposes marriage to Jan Svendsen onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by Robyn BECK AFP/Getty Images)

Dan Fienberg, TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print, discusses the opening number, the proposal and more Emmys when he joins Nick Digilio.

