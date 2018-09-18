× The Opening Bell 9/18/18: The Willis Tower is Creating It’s Own Neighborhood

Listening to the demands of a market is a must and that’s what EQ Office has done as they are creating “Catalog” – serving as a mini neighborhood based out of Willis Tower. Steve Grzanich discussed the scope of the project with David Moore (SVP & Portfolio Director at EQ Office) that is scheduled to be completed by 2020. Tim Roach (CEO of Lendr) then joined Steve to touch on the latest trends in the small business lending space as the Lendr is working to help provide the path to succeed and learn from their failures.