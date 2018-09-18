× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.18.18: Jason Van Dyke, Brett Kavanaugh, Queen of Hearts Raffle, Bingo the weiner dog

John Williams invites WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge on the show to learn the developments of the Jason Van Dyke trial on its second day in session. Then, he wonders and asks you if allegations against Brett Kavanaugh ought to impact his confirmation for Supreme Court Justice. VFW Post 4600 Commander Dwane Lungren talks about the finally drawing of the Queen of Hearts raffle, which will happen tonight in McHenry County. Finally, John has some sad news to share about Bingo.