The Hamp & O'B Show with Koz (9/17/18): Full Bears vs. Seahawks Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 24-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Matt Nagy’s Soldier Field debut. The Bears improve to 1-1 on the year on another strong defensive effort, but the guys have some thoughts on the uneven play (and play calling) on the other side of the ball. Next up, a Sunday afternoon tilt with the Cardinals in Glendale.