Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches with 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc., at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg. The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion. (Matt Hartman via AP)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: What we know so far about SpaceX’s mission to the moon
CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about SpaceX’s first moon tourist, Apple’s latest mobile OS update, how to control your Facebook news feed, and much more.
