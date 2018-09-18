× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: What we know so far about SpaceX’s mission to the moon

CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about SpaceX’s first moon tourist, Apple’s latest mobile OS update, how to control your Facebook news feed, and much more.

