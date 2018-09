× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.18.18: Bears win and it’s National Cheeseburger Day

Bears are 1-1 and Justin won his playoff softball game. Things are going pretty well for us on the show today. Adam Hoge breaks down the game and doesn’t want to talk about the Northwestern game on Saturday. T Sean Shannon is excited to be interviewed by Justin Kaufmann tonight. Dean Richards wraps the Emmy’s and talks about his girlfriend Betty White.