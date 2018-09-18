Roe Conn Full Show (9/18/18): Top Five@5, Charles Tillman, Tom Skilling, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 19th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the trial of Jason Van Dyke, WGN’s Erik Runge reports from the courthouse on the testimony of Jason Van Dyke’s former partner- Joe Walsh & high-powered attorney Mike Monico analyzes the testimony, Tom Skilling looks at a cold-snap taking hold over the area, former Chicago Bear Charles “Peanut” Tillman breaks down the Bears’ first win of the season, and the Top Five@5 features Julie Chen leaving “The Talk.”
