FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer. The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged Tuesday, June 27, 2017, with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)
Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 2: A ‘video expert’ that isn’t an expert, Van Dyke’s partner testifies, and more…
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer. The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged Tuesday, June 27, 2017, with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with an update on second day of the trial of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, WGN’s Erik Runge & high-powered attorney Mike Monico join the conversation after court wraps for the day to break down testimony from the day’s witnesses, including Van Dyke’s former police partner, Joe Walsh.