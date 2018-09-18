× Recap & Analysis of the Jason Van Dyke Trial, Day 2: A ‘video expert’ that isn’t an expert, Van Dyke’s partner testifies, and more…

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with an update on second day of the trial of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, WGN’s Erik Runge & high-powered attorney Mike Monico join the conversation after court wraps for the day to break down testimony from the day’s witnesses, including Van Dyke’s former police partner, Joe Walsh.