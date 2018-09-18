× Recap of Riot Fest 2018 | Michael Heidemann of Sound Sessions Podcast

WGN Radio’s Michael Heidemann speaks with Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas about Chicago’s most rocking summer fest. Listen in to hear the highlights and lowlights of Riot Fest including Debbie Harry’s on stage shenanigans with Blondie, Alkaline Trio’s amazing comeback to Chicago and so much more.

