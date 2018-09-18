LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: An Emmy statue is placed at the entrance of the gold carpet at the entrance of Microsoft Theater for the 70th Emmy Awards on September 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Listener Asher on His Experience as a Seat Filler at The Emmys
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: An Emmy statue is placed at the entrance of the gold carpet at the entrance of Microsoft Theater for the 70th Emmy Awards on September 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Nick Digilio welcomes listeners Asher who describes his experience as a seat filler at last night’s Emmys.