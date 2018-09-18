× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 175: Bears-Seahawks Postgame Show

The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 on Monday Night Football to secure head coach Matt Nagy’s first career win. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from Soldier Field. They share their thoughts on another strong performance from the defense and talk about Mitchell’s Trubisky’s up and down game. Later on, they listen and react to coach Nagy’s postgame press conference and give a quick preview on the Bears’ next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!