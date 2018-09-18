× Congressman Peter Roskam: ” I demonstrated to capacity to push back against Donal Trump.”

Congressman Peter Roskam joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss how he wants to remain the representative to the 6th district. He says he's never underestimated anyone that puts their name on the ballot. He said he's won races, regardless of which president is in office.